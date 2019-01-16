Video: Ar’mon And Trey – Right Back Ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Emerging R&B duo Ar’mon and Trey recently dropped off the official music video for the catchy “Right Back” Remix featuring breakout rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In the video, directed by Samuel Mcknight, the duo showcases their impeccably smooth dance moves over a cinematic storyline. The underlying motif “what goes around gotta come right back,” resounds over a vivacious rhythm as the video’s dramatic plot unfolds.

The original version of “Right Back” was released back in October (2018). Purchase the remix here!

Born and raised on the East Side of Detroit, the brotherly duo of Ar’mon & Trey emerged with a focused, fresh, and fiery take on R&B, imbuing simmering soul with contemporary sounds. They dropped the “The Same (So Gone Challenge)” on YouTube in 2016, surpassing 500,000 views in under a month and eventually tallying over 2 million. Next up, the “Moment 4 Life (mash up)” blew the doors open for online superstardom as the pair seamlessly segued from Rihanna to Young M.A. to Beyoncé to Trey Songz to Chance the Rapper. It amassed 14 million-plus views and hinted at more to come. At the same time, they showcased their personalities via hilarious prank videos. By 2018, cumulative YouTube views totaled over 100 million as they attracted over 3 million subscribers and more than 2.1 million Instagram followers. Debut singles “Drown” and “Breakdown” caught fire as Warner Bros. Records signed the guys. Their 2018 debut EP, Long Story Short, properly introduces their sizzling and soaring signature sound with anthems like their first single “Forever” and “Bounce That” – arriving just in time for their 24-city sold-out The Fever Tour that summer. In the end, they elevate R&B to new heights through a tireless grind that doesn’t let up.