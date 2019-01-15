Rihanna Slaps Father With Lawsuit Over “Fenty” Name

It’s a Fenty feud.

Music superstar Rihanna is suing her dad over the use of the “Fenty” name, which she has already trademarked for her businesses.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday (Jan. 15) in a California federal court and obtained by TMZ, the “What’s My Name” singer claims her father started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment to capitalize off her Fenty trademarks. She claims he’s profiting off the reputation she’s created with Fenty.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” reads court papers

Additionally, Rihanna claims her father and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, falsely advertised themselves as her reps and tried to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15 million without her permission.

Rihanna says her father even went as far as trying to file a trademark for “Fenty” to use with resort boutique hotels, which was unsuccessful.

She was forced to take her father to court after he ignored multiple cease and desist letters, which ordered him to stop capitalizing off of her Fenty trademarks. Yet, he continued to make money off of Fenty Entertainment.

She’s asking a judge to place an injunction on her Dad’s use of the name Fenty … and, of course, for damages.

Ironically, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to make her dad proud by turning their last name into a global brand.

“It’s crazy,” she told the New York Times of seeing their surname up in lights at the launch of her Fenty x Puma line at New York Fashion Week in February, 2016.

“Even to look at it right now. I think it’s a little more subtle when you look at it in Japanese, but when it’s right there in English, it’s surreal. It makes me think of my dad and how proud he must be. It’s his name. He grew up with this name. Now it’s a name that’s on an international brand.”

Sucks, but sometimes this is the only way to resolve a family dispute!

Recently, Rihanna has been promoting products from her Savage x Fenty line.