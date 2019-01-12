More Police Trouble For R. Kelly After Call to His Trump Tower Apartment

If you need the police, just mention R. Kelly’s name and they will come blazing (We’re not advising you to do that though).

On Friday, police raced to the disgraced R&B singer’s apartment after an anonymous caller claimed he was holding two women hostage.

According to TMZ, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office received a tip that Kelly was at his Trump Tower residence in Chicago with the women and he was holding them against their will.

R. Kelly was met by five officers who ordered the singer into the other room while they questioned the women, identified as Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. Both women said they were at the residence voluntarily and that nothing mischievious was going down. Police then left without incident.

As previously reported, the parents of Savage and Clary claim their daughters are victims of brainwashing.

Since the Lifetime docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ which chronicled the decades of sexual misconduct accusations made against the 52-year-old, Kelly has been under the microscope.

On Thursday morning (Jan. 10), cops were called to a Chicago club after a tip was called in that Kelly was at the club partying and there was a warrant out for his arrest. The cops interviewed Kelly then left him partying after no warrants were discovered.

Kelly has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but prosecutors in Georgia and Illinois launched criminal investigations into his alleged actions.

It was reported that the “Ignition” hitmaker has been suffering panic attacks severe enough to require medical attention since the docuseries. According to TMZ, he’s had doctors make house visits and he’s been looking for ways to turn the heat down.