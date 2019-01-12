Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton lends his soulful vocals to “hOme,” the new single from actor Omari Hardwick.

The musical offering introduces the “Power” actor to the world in a different light as it gives fans a look into his artistic soul. Hardwick spent the last two years in the studio fusing his poetic pen around hip-hop and R&B and “hOme” launches his journey.

In the accompanying video, written, produced and directed by Hardwick, the multi-talented entertainer gives fans a more in-depth look into his mind and musical vision.

“He’s just not creating poetry,” Hamilton says in the clip’s intro. “He’s not at the open mic; he is actually creating a new mic and a new way to listen to poetry… which is dope.”

Hardwick adds, “This is the first video visual that I have ever done representing all of the two years of Jay telling me to pull yourself into music and see what comes of it.”

Of course, Hamilton helps Hardwick bring his first release to life by delivering emotional-rich, soul-bending vocals.

You can also check out Hamilton in New York at the Kings Theatre on January 19, 2019 for a night of soul and R&B. Tickets can be purchased at kingstheatre.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Watch the video for “h0me” below: