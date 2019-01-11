Teairra Mari is probably not very happy right now!

The defunct R&B singer and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star lost her revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent and was ordered by a judge to pay the rapper $30,000. According to The Blast, the Los Angeles judge also dismissed all claims against the “In Da Club” hitmaker.

50 Cent wanted Teairra to cover his entire legal bill of $161,660.15 but the judge was lenient and only granted him part of the amount, which totaled $30,618.

Last year, Teairra sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of engaging in a plan to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her. She claimed Abdul-Ahad logged into her Instagram account and posted a sexually graphic video that featured “ejaculate” on her face.

50 Cent reposted the material on his own Instagram page after Teairra had it removed with the caption, “get the strap.”

“50 Cent has 18 million followers, so I was devastated and to make it even worse, even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” Mari said during a press conference in May.

50 Cent denied the allegations and said by the time he reposted the image, it was already all over the internet. He demanded her lawsuit be thrown out of court, arguing the photo didn’t even show genitals or a sexual act in progress.