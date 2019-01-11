Atlantic’s New Talent Raiche Drops Video For The Soulful ‘Complicated’

Atlantic Records’ signee Raiche releases a music video for her brand new single, “Complicated.”

On “Complicated,” the talented newcomer draws inspiration from the 1972 classic, “I Miss You,” by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, while showcases her unique, sultry, and powerhouse vocals.

“Complicated” will appear on Raiche’s upcoming EP, Drive, due out March 1. The track follows the 23-year-old songstress’ breakthrough 2018 release, “Money Pies.”

“My mission is to work hard and keep going, no matter what,” Raiche says. “And to make music that reflects solid, positive energy along the way.”

Raiche fuses soulful roots with modern pop to concoct a genuinely distinctive new sound all her own, lit up with confidence, consistency, and positivity. Born and raised in Pittsfield, MA, she devoted her energies towards music from an early age. Her musical dreams almost came to a halt following high school graduation but some encouraging words from her beloved Nana eventually led her to Boston, where she met and began being mentored by DJ Knock Out. The local legend soon introduced Raiche to her GDE production team as well as to award-winning songwriter and producer Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher), who promptly signed the gifted young vocalist to his recently launched Island Prolific imprint at Atlantic Records.