In 2008, R. Kelly was acquitted on 21 counts of making child pornography after a video surfaced that allegedly showed him engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old.

Following the long, drawn-out case, Andrea Kelly, who Kelly divorced in 2009 after marrying in 1996, said the case haunted the kids, Joann (Born in 1998), Jay, named Jaya (born in 2000); and Robert Jr. a.k.a Little Rob (born in 2002).

After the recent Lifetime docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ which featured interviews with former girlfriends, associates, and his ex-wife Andrea, as well as John Legend and singer Stephanie ‘Sparkle’ Edwards, it seems the children are back to re-living that horrible ordeal.

On Thursday, Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi, real name Joann Kelly, took to social media to voice her devastation for the pain her “monster” father put these women and young girls through.

“I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she wrote. “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & woman (sic) who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

She explained that neither she, her two siblings or her mother have seen or spoken to R. Kelly in years because of his “life decisions” and added that, “My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.”

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she continued. “The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind.”

She concluded by telling her followers “I do care and I love you all” and thanked them for all the love and the support.

So sad, and so much strength!

Buku’s mother Andrea appeared in the documentary and alleged that she was abused by the singer during their marriage between 1996 and 2009. After the show aired, she spoke out to offer support to abuse survivors.