Mom-to-be Kehlani drops off the brand new single, “Nights Like This,” featuring fellow West Coast crooner Ty Dolla $ign.

Serving as the first release from her upcoming mixtape, the mesmerizing gem hovers around heartbreak and the after-effects of missing an Ex.

“On some nights like this, shawty, I can’t help but think of us,” she emotionally declares. “I’ve been reminiscin’, sippin’, missin’ ya / Can you tell me what’s with all this distant love? / If I called, would you pick it up?”

This is not the first time Kehlani has collaborated with Dolla $ign. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she spoke highly of her collaborator. “I love Ty,” she says. “We’ve made songs and it just hasn’t come out because it hasn’t been the time. Just being like, ‘oh I love you on this!’ Or ‘I love you on this,’ ‘I can hear you on this, let me get you this record.’ Or like, ‘Let’s link up and do this.’ This was just the perfect time for us both to finally put something out.”

In the accompanying music video for “Nights Like This,” Kehlani plays a scientist who rebuilds an android who collapses outside of a house. The two go on to build a close, but when Kehlani falls asleep, the android puts her in a wheelchair, uploads her own consciousness into Kehlani’s mind, and then deactivates. The robotic Kehlani then downloads Ty’s information, which seems to kill him too.

We guess this time around Kehlani wanted us to think as she adds a futuristic aspect to her arsenal.

Kehlani is prepping her pending mixtape for February. “I’m not making no more pop songs on you hoes. I’m over it,” Kehlani told fans during an Instagram Live session. “You’re not getting any pop records from me, and if you do, just know it wasn’t my fault.”