Carl Thomas Returns With New Single & Video ‘One With Heaven’

Veteran R&B singer Carl Thomas makes his return to music with the brand new single, “One With Heaven.”

“For all the people who were anticipating new music from CT. Enjoy,” he announces as he debuts the eclectic record, heightened by his unique tone and delivery.

In the accompanying cinematic music video, Thomas is seen standing in open lands, including a desert, as he croons about being in a great place.

Last we heard from Carl was the 2014 holiday song, “Christmas in Paris (Yuletide Nights).” Prior to that was 2011 when he released his last studio album, ‘Conquer.’

We’ll just go out on a limb and say we will get a project this year. Until then, check out “One With Heaven” below: