R. Kelly’s attorney says the abuse allegations made against him in the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary are false and has suggested the subjects are defaming his client for personal gain.

In a phone interview With Billboard, Kelly’s Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg dismissed the claims, calling them “another round of stories” being used to “fill reality TV time.”

On Tuesday, Cook County (Illinois) State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she was “sickened” after watching the Lifetime documentary.

Kelly, who was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008, has been accused of engaging in sexually and emotionally abusive relationships with young women, some of whom were underage. The new documentary features interviews with former girlfriends, associates, and his ex-wife Andrea Kelly, as well as Legend and singer Stephanie ‘Sparkle’ Edwards.

Greenberg says it is inappropriate for a state’s attorney to characterize allegations she’d seen on TV prior to charges or an investigation.