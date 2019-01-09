Jacquees Announces 4275 Tour (Dates)

Self-proclaimed “King of R&B…of His Generation” Jacquees is set to launch his headlining 4275 Tour this month.

The 22-date trek will kick off on Friday, January 11 at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT, and make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Cleveland, Atlanta, and New York. The coast-to-coast jaunt will commence on March 3rd at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. He will be joined by TK Kravitz, FYB, and Bluff City in support with Funk Flex as house DJ for the New York show.

Jacquees will be supporting his debut album, 4275, released on Cash Money Records. The project features the platinum-certified “B.E.D.,” “At The Club,” and “You.”

In the midst of the tour, Jacquees will also drop his anxiously awaited second full-length.

Jacquees faced a lot of backlash after declaring himself “King of R&B” recently. Despite his self-indulging comments, the genre of R&B benefitted from all the comments and conversations.

Get tickets HERE.

4275 Tour Dates

Jan. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Jan. 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Jan. 17 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Jan. 18 – Oakland, CA -Grand Live at Venue Oakland

Jan. 19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Jan. 20 – Fresno, CA – Industry Commerce Building

Jan. 21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Jan. 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Jan. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft

Jan. 26 – Detroit, MI – Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 29 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Jan. 31 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon

Feb. 2 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Feb. 8 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Feb. 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Feb. 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Feb. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

Feb. 24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Presented

Feb. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Feb. 27 – Richmond, VA – The National

Mar. 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring