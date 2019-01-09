Jacquees Announces 4275 Tour (Dates)

Self-proclaimed “King of R&B…of His Generation” Jacquees is set to launch his headlining 4275 Tour this month.
The 22-date trek will kick off on Friday, January 11 at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT, and make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Cleveland, Atlanta, and New York. The coast-to-coast jaunt will commence on March 3rd at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. He will be joined by TK Kravitz, FYB, and Bluff City in support with Funk Flex as house DJ for the New York show.
Jacquees will be supporting his debut album, 4275, released on Cash Money Records. The project features the platinum-certified “B.E.D.,” “At The Club,” and “You.”
In the midst of the tour, Jacquees will also drop his anxiously awaited second full-length.
Jacquees faced a lot of backlash after declaring himself “King of R&B” recently. Despite his self-indulging comments, the genre of R&B benefitted from all the comments and conversations.
4275 Tour Dates
Jan. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Jan. 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Jan. 17 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Jan. 18 – Oakland, CA -Grand Live at Venue Oakland
Jan. 19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Jan. 20 – Fresno, CA – Industry Commerce Building
Jan. 21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Jan. 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Jan. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft
Jan. 26 – Detroit, MI – Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 29 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Jan. 31 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon
Feb. 2 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Feb. 8 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Feb. 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Feb. 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Feb. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Feb. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
Feb. 24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Presented
Feb. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Feb. 27 – Richmond, VA – The National
Mar. 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
