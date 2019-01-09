Bobby V Highlights Longevity in “King Me” Video

Bobby V recently released the autobiographical song, “King Me,” a song that sees him stating with he should be considered one of the Kings of R&B.

On the track, the veteran R&B singer, songwriter, and musician goes over his resume of 20 years in the game, making it clear that he worked hard and earned what he got while giving us reasons to declare him King.

The accompanying music video brings the song’s lyrics to life as Bobby highlights his extensive career with clips from past and present. From performing as a youth to receiving a gold plaque on 106 & Park to appearing on the George Lopez Show with Bobby Brown, Bobby shows that he’s been around the block.

Although we love and support Bobby’s artistry, we won’t go as far as making him a king, but his catalog is to be respected.

Bobby released his seventh studio album, “Electrik,” earlier this year, which is headed by the single “Lil Bit,” featuring Snoop Dogg.

Watch the “King Me” video below: