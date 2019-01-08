R. Kelly could find himself in a courtroom again for sex allegations charges if his accusers have their way.

According to new reports, the controversial R&B may face an investigation in Georgia because of the Lifetime documentary, ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’ The series chronicled the singer’s allegations of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.

Attorney Gerald Griggs, who represents the family of Joycelyn Savage, says the Fulton County District Attorney reached out to him after the show aired. He was asked to provide a list of witnesses in regards to events that allegedly took place in Kelly’s house in the northern Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek in 2017.

It’s currently unclear what actions the DA plan to take with their investigation.

In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of making child pornography after a video surfaced and allegedly showed him engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old. In 2008, Kelly was acquitted after both he and the young girl denied that it was them in the video. Jurors claimed they were certain that Kelly was the man on the tape, but uncertainty around the identity of the girl and her age made them doubt whether the video counted as child pornography.

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ features interviews with former girlfriends, associates, his ex-wife Andrea Kelly, musician John Legend, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, talk-show host Wendy Williams, and singer Stephanie ‘Sparkle’ Edwards. The network describes the doc as “riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.”

Kelly’s lawyer told Billboard the documentary was filled with false allegations and has suggested the subjects are defaming his client for personal gain.

CNN reports that a Chicago prosecutor said her office has been in touch with two families related to allegations against Kelly since the series aired.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx urged potential victims or witnesses to speak to police.

“Please come forward. There is nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of victims and witnesses,” Foxx said in a news conference. “We cannot seek justice without you.”

Since the airing of ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ fans, followers, and music elites have voiced their disdain of R. Kelly for.

R&B singer Tank wrote: “I CANNOT separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won’t let me. What hurts even more are the facilitators around him. His team, his record company, the promoters, the radio stations! There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls! I’m sick to my stomach!”

Ne-Yo added: “There is NO excuse. Music is important. It really is. But it’s not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls.”

“I’m having a really difficult time understanding why,” said Jada Pinkett-Smith in a video. “I think it’s important that I understand why. I really would like for you guys to help me understand what I’m missing.”

“It didn’t feel risky at all,” tweeted Legend. “I believe these women and don’t give an (expletive) about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”

Emerging singer 6lack also tweeted, “this surviving r kelly series really has me pissed to start the new year. get this man tf outta here. please. he beyond trash.”

“As an artist & a champion of the arts, I am moved to share my position on #SurvivingRKelly which I haven’t seen but felt compelled to voice my position on this very serious issue since #rkelly has written songs for #B2K,” Omarion, who worked with R. Kelly when he produced for the group B2K, tweeted. “It’s important first to ACKNOWLEDGE that this has been an ugly truth in our industry for years and as opposed to dismissing it’s [sic] existence | its [sic] time to discuss it. EVERYONE has to be RESPONSIBLE. Many have bared [sic] witness to the unthinkable and yet have remained silent,” he added.

Finally, Chance the Rapper is quoted as saying, “Making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake. I didn’t value the accusers’ stories, like, because they were black women.”

Meanwhile, bosses at two top radio stations in Dallas, Texas have become the latest to boycott Kelly’s music.

In an announcement made on Monday, it was revealed that DJs at K104 and KRNB will no longer play Kelly’s hits in the wake of the ongoing sex controversy, following in the footsteps previously made by chiefs at New York’s WBLS and Los Angeles’ KJLH stations.