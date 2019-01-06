Video: Danielle Bellas – ‘I Got This’

UK singer/songwriter Danielle Bellas recently delivered an inspiring and sentimental music video for her triumphant single, “I Got This.”

Released after Mental Health Month, the visual features people opening up about their own negative thoughts and fears – showing that no-one is alone in their pain.

Danielle says, “I Got This is about turning negative thoughts into positive ones. There’s so much negativity in the world right now and it’s easy to get caught up in it. Music has always been a healer for me, so I’m hoping this song can remind people that there’s always something beautiful to focus on, something to be grateful for and a different way of looking at things, including ourselves.”

Produced by production duo Jud Mahoney and Natalie DeLucia (Michael Jackson, Brandy, Britney Spears), “I Got This” serves as the third single from Danielle. The song stays true to her unique twist of mid-90s R&B.

Watch the touching video for “I Got This” below: