Two weeks ago, we reported that veteran R&B group B2K would reunite for “The Millennium Tour,” marking the first time that Omarion, Raz B, Boog (formerly J-Boog), and Fizz (formerly Lil’ Fizz) hit the stage together in over a decade. Well, we now have dates for the much-anticipated journey.

The forthcoming trek will kick off on March 8th in Pittsburgh, PA at the Petersen Events Center. The trek will then make stops in major cities like New York, Nashville, Philadelphia, Newark, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, before wrapping on April 28th in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center.

Presales start 1/4 for select cities for the limited engagement tour. Get more info at GSquaredEvents.com or @gsquaredevents.

“The Millennium Tour” will also feature special guests Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V, and Chingy, all who will be performing their catalog of hits.

“We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new, indelible ones for the next generation,” Michelle Le Fleur, COO at Omarion Worldwide, previously told Billboard. “While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”