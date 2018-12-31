Usher Officially Files For Divorce From Grace Miguel

Usher recently cemented his separation from Grace Miguel after filing divorce papers to end his three-year marriage.

According to The Blast, the R&B veteran filed papers in Georgia using the same attorney he retained for his previous custody fight with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher and Miguel, who previously worked as his music manager, tied the knot in 2015 and split earlier this year, releasing a joint statement confirming the separation.

It read:

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

It’s been a tumultuous 2018 for Usher, plagued by claims that he exposed two people to herpes.

One unidentified male, known only as John Doe, came forward last year, claiming he’d had sex with the R&B hitmaker at a Los Angeles spa, and in June, he filed a motion to compel the singer to submit details of his medical history to the court, as well as information about any possible settlements in the past. That request has since been withdrawn.

John Doe’s original complaint was filed as part of a lawsuit lodged by Quantasia Sharpton, who argued the musician had put her at risk by failing to inform her he allegedly had a sexually transmitted disease before they hooked up at a Days Inn hotel following a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2014.

She did not contract herpes, but joined forces with John Doe and another woman, only listed as Jane Doe, to sue for unspecified damages over their purported sexual encounters with Usher.

The father-of-two has vehemently denied the allegations in the lawsuit, and previously sought the case’s dismissal.

He is also fighting a lawsuit from Laura Helm, who claims she contracted herpes during unprotected sex sessions with Usher in July, 2017. The singer has also denied her accusations.