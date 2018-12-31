Jase4Real (of Soul for Real) – ‘If You Feel Like Me: The Mixtape’

How about a little Soul for Real?

It’s been nearly two decades since the platinum-selling R&B quartet released their last full-length album, Heat, but founding member Jason “Jase” Oliver Dalyrimple a.k.a. Jase4Real hopes to deliver nostalgia with his new project, ‘If You Feel Like Me: The Mixtape.’

The 21-tracks effort features all new original songs, including a solo remake of “Every Little Thing I Do,” one of Soul For Real’s greatest hits.

Jase describes the mixtape as “having a clever, hood-sexy sound with 21 songs that are ultimately about love and life; it’s a true display of mature urban music with crossover appeal.”

You can be the judge; check out the project below:

Soul For Real still performs together, singing their hit songs of the mid-nineties as well as their recent song, “Love Again.”