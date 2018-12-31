Video: Anthony Flammia – Top Of My Lungs

R&B artist Anthony Flammia made his return recently with the new single, “Top Of My Lungs,” and now he’s back with a supporting music video.

In the clip, the singer, songwriter, producer, and musician chills on top of a bus as he delivers the silky and soulful offering, which highlights his growth as an artist.

A unique musical talent, Anthony Flammia quietly rose out of his native Yonkers, NY with a spirited sound of his own steeped in R&B and hip-hop tradition, yet brazen enough to break new ground. His 2015 project, ‘The Looper,’ made waves as he ignited a flurry of social media attention for his loops on various platforms and his ability to play piano, bass guitar, and drums. It also ignited his first viral smash “So Real,” which caught the attention of Sounds Music Group who signed him as its flagship act.