Chris Brown Hit With Charge Over Exotic Pet Monkey

Earlier this year, we reported that Chris Brown was in hot water after he shared a video on his Instagram account of his 3-year-old daughter Royalty playing with her baby capuchin monkey named Fiji.

Brown did not have a required permit for the restricted species and several people who saw the video reportedly notified the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, who opened an investigation. They obtained a search warrant, but before his house was raided, Brown voluntarily agreed to surrender the animal.

Now, according to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney is charging Brown with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit, which carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Brown’s lawyer Mark Geragos previously told TMZ, “As I leave my office in Downtown L.A. and walk past people sleeping on the street on my way to defend people charged by the City Attorney with selling medical marijuana … now spending taxpayer money on investigating monkey business, this completes the circle on his absurdity.”

He is due in court Feb. 6.

