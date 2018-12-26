Singer Brian Puspos just released his first single “Gotta Know” off his newly released EP “LUV.” The H-Town native dished out three singles on the project with “Gotta Know” leading the charge.

Written by Anthony “ATL” Lawrence, “Gotta Know” discusses the questions that may go through someone’s mind when they think about a past relationship. You find yourself wondering if they still love, if they still think about, and do they still pray for you?

Brian hits all of the points of an Ex who decides to check out their former significant other on social media.

In terms of production, the song is pretty basic but is still sonically appealing. “Gotta Know” features Brian’s voice on a track that consists of a guitar and hand claps.

The music video showcases Brian going around the city, remembering the good times with his old flame.

Not only is Brian a talented singer, but he’s also an exceptional dancer. He’s gotten a lot of popularity off his YouTube videos where he performs choreography to some of the most popular songs.

Brian Puspos EP “LUV,” featuring “Gotta Know, ”is currently available on all streaming platforms.