Singer Ari chi recently unloaded her latest single “Save Time.” Accompanied by a playful music video, “Save Time” has been announced as a featured single on Ari’s upcoming EP “Lost in the Hues.”

In the music video for “Save Time,” Ari parades around the streets of New York City with her friends, hanging out on the block, playing around in subway stations, and visiting convenience stores.

A singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer, Ari Chi cultivated her talents back in high school with formal training. The Tampa-based artist picked up the ukulele after a short stint with the guitar; deciding that she prepared convenience of taking the instrument everywhere she went.

Ari gained notoriety after she began doing acoustic covers of songs back in 2013. Her most popular cover was Desiigner’s “Timmy Turner,” which landed her some groove time with Desiigner on MTV’s “Critique My Cover.”

She’s been able to create an eclectic catalog that blends genres; mixing folk, soul, r&b, and indie and to produce a sound all her own.

Ari is set to release her sophomore EP “Lost in the Hues” this January, making “Save Time” the lead single from the project.