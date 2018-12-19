And just like that, in walks R&B singer JessLove dropping a bomb in the form her new single, “Wallpaper.” In preparation for her upcoming album, the Detroit-native stirs excitement with a 90s inspired record executive produced by ThaHitbangaz & Davix.

“Wallpaper” is a catchy song that touches on the topic of relationships and what happens when they go south. In the song, “Wallpaper” represents covering up all of the issues that come to the surface. Similar to the way one would cover up cracks on a wall, sometimes people cover up their issues instead of dealing with the problem. The problem still exists and affects the structure of the building, but for the moment it’s an issue that you get to not think about.

Similar to the sound of “Wallpaper” the music video comes hard with classic themes that were invoked during the 90s and early 2000s. From the quality of the video and her dance moves, all the way down to the fashion. JessLove really thought this one out.

While some might be wondering where this R&B/Pop chick came from, the truth is that JessLove has been in entertainment for a while now. She’s performed all around the world with acts like Ginuwine, Charlie Wilson, and Mariah Carey.

With Haitian blood running through her veins, she’s known for blending sounds from R&B, Pop, and Caribbean music. After dropping “Wallpaper,” JessLove surprisingly received praise from fellow Detroit native Ryan Destiny from Fox Network hit series “STAR.”

“Wallpaper” is JessLove’s formal introduction to her upcoming album, “Phases of,” which is scheduled for release in 2019.

Martel S. Sharpe