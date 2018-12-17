Queen Naija’s ‘Medicine’ Tops Urban AC Chart + New Single ‘War Cry’

Breakout R&B artist, Queen Naija stock continues to rise.

The singer and songwriter’s single, “Medicine,” has ascended to #1 at Urban AC declaring its impact with listeners cross airwaves nationwide. Not only did it take the #1 spot at Urban AC, but it also holds #1 at BDS for the second straight week, and it emerges as the “Greatest Gainer” yet again. The feat marks Naija’s first #1 on any radio chart.

In addition to radio, the sultry single has racked up 50.9 million Spotify streams and 91.4 million views on the music video.

To celebrate the accomplishment, and to continue to move hearts, Queen Naija releases the new single, “War Cry,” another emotional gem.

On the heels of her major headlining tour, which wrapped this past weekend in San Diago, CA, Queen Naija is prepping new music and many more surprises for the new year.

The 22-year-old Detroit songstress, who began singing in church at age three, has emerged as one of 2018’s biggest breakout R&B stars. Queen and her former husband had found fame online with their popular YouTube channel. When their marriage fell apart last year, she self-released “Medicine,” a song detailing her side of the story. Within three weeks, “Medicine” debuted at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100.