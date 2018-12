Singersroom’s recent discovery, Paul Eubanks, hails out of Queens, NYC and is making a buzz with his R&B single, “So Lonely.”

Eubanks’ music is being assisted by Sha Money XL who’s known for his industry expertise breaking artists like Joyner Lucas. Eubanks can be compared to artists like Miguel and his new single balances delivery and truth. His range goes from R&B to Hip-Hop, and he’s also a developed songwriter.

Look out for more, from this upcoming talent.