Lil Eddie Highlights His Relationship Fears in ‘Ten Cuidado’

Latino singer-songwriter-producer Lil Eddie unleashes the bilingual new single, “Ten Cuidado.”

”Ten Cuidado is a song about the fear of falling in a relationship,” Eddie shared about the inspiration behind Ten Cuidado. “One always falls harder. At times like in this story, I’m the one pulling away warning, telling the girl don’t fall in love with me my heart doesn’t work anymore. But honestly, its the fear of me falling in love.”

The new release follows his international releases “Toma,” which hit Spain’s Spotify Viral Charts and “Statue,” which recently found new life in the Philippines – breaking through the top 20 on the Philippine Music Charts and the top 50 in the Philippines Hot 100.

The 11x Grammy nominee has had an impressive 2018 between writing and producing for other artists (Eleni Foureira, Maluma, Aston Merrygold), working as a vocal coach on America’s Got Talent and X Factor UK, and releasing his own music. Other placements include Charlie Wilson’s “Chills,” which was #1 for 3 weeks on the Billboard Urban AC chart, Maluma’s “La Ex: feat. Jason Derulo . He was also selected to be featured in the 2019 American Latino Media Arts Awards ‘This Is Our America’ segment.

Aside from songwriter, Lil Eddie has also garnered worldwide success with his music, making an impressive impact in Japan especially – with five #1 albums and the demand for a Greatest Hits release.

”For so many years Ive helped so many artists find their voice and sound,” he states. “In that, I abandoned my own voice and testimony. Its time I tell the world my story and share my sound. Music found me and saved my life. I can’t die with all these songs and music inside my heart. This is the sound and voice of Spanish Harlem. The story of so many Latinos fighting for their dreams!

Eddie is currently working on new music that will be coming in 2019.