Janet Jackson Leads 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Music icon Janet Jackson is among the music legends who will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

The prestigious selection will see Janet joining her brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael, and Tito who were inducted in 1997 as The Jackson 5. Michael was also inducted as a solo artist in 2001.

“Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Janet told Rolling Stone magazine after hearing the news. “I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

Other inductees include Stevie Nicks, who is already a member with her band Fleetwood Mac, but will now be an inductee in her own right.

The Rumors singer, 70, said she was delighted to be recognized for her solo work as well as for fronting Fleetwood Mac. She is now the only woman to enter the Hall of Fame on two occasions.

“I have a lot to say about this,” she explained in a statement, “but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

The other acts joining them at the induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in March are British bands Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first album or single.

Kraftwerk, Todd Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus & Chaka Khan, and LL Cool J were all nominated for 2019 but were not picked by music icons and experts.

New Hall of Fame members are asked to perform at their induction ceremony.