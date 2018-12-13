Janelle Monae Releases Artistic Video For ‘Crazy Classic Life’

Continuing her creative journey for her latest emotion picture album, Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe drops off another futuristic and artistic music video, this one for the song, ‘Crazy Classic Life.’

To support the release, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter also shares a special note with her fans:

“It’s the end of an electric year. And I’m so very thankful for so many things. So very thankful for all of you that have helped the Dirty Computer album become a movement of love around the world. In this spirit of thankfulness, I’ve decided to share one of my favorite things from this year with you: the standalone visuals for CRAZY CLASSIC LIFE from the DIRTY COMPUTER emotion picture. This video was so incredibly fun to make because director Alan Ferguson brought all my hovercar dreams to life! And I had a world of fun with the Django Janes and Zen (played by the incomparable Tessa Thompson) and Che off in the future, dancing while changing the world. This one is for all the dirty computers out there! Never forget, “We are not America’s nightmare, we are the American dream.”

The newly released video arrives on the heels of Monáe’s two GRAMMY nominations. Her critically-acclaimed third album project, Dirty Computer, received the coveted Album Of The Year nomination, alongside a nomination for Best Music Video for “PYNK.”

