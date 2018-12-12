New Music: ZAYN – There You Are

On the heels of his forthcoming album, Icarus Falls, ZAYN drops off another intoxicating track, this one called “There You Are.”

On the soaring, musically quipped track, the pop heartthrob delivers glowing and heartfelt vocals about having a rider by his side. “Friends that I rely on, Don’t come through / They run like a river, But not you,” he emotionally declares.

The track is rumored to be about the singer’s time with his former group, One Direction.

ZAYN’s sophomore album, Icarus Falls, the follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine, will arrive on Friday (Dec. 14).