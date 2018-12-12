Ty Dolla $ign Indicted Over Drug Arrest

Ty Dolla $ign is facing stiff jail time after being indicted on felony drug possession charges.

The West Coast singer and rapper, real name Tyrone Griffin Jr., was in Atlanta, Georgia in September to perform at the Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood when he was arrested by police officers who pulled over the van he was riding in and conducted a search, during which they allegedly found marijuana and cocaine.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ.com, a grand jury in Fulton County has now indicted the rapper on three counts: felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC (a cannabis compound) and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

At the time of his arrest, Ty and five other passengers, including DJ Skrillex, were made to exit the van and subjected to a search. The others were released without charge, while the 33-year-old was cuffed and walked to a police car, as seen on police bodycam footage.

“He had no drugs on his person at all,” his lawyer Drew Findling told Channel 2 Action News following the arrest. “Apparently there was a small amount of some drug found in the car, and they let five people walk away. And they let the international superstar go into custody.”