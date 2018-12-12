Chris Brown’s Extortion Lawsuit Dismissed; Hit With New Suit From Costume Designer

Chris Brown’s lawsuit against Los Angeles-based lawyer Jose Victor Los Banos Giongco, filed three years ago, is dead. The Grammy-winning R&B artist sued Giongco following an alleged extortion attempt surrounding a 2015 concert in the Philippines.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brown accused Giongco of working with a Filipino man to organize the setup, during which the singer was threatened with arrest if he failed to hand over $300,000 “in exchange for safe passage home.”

Giongco has since died, but the case went before a judge on Thursday and was dismissed due to issues regarding jurisdiction.

According to the Blast, Brown plans to appeal the ruling, and fight for damages for “extreme” emotional distress suffered during the alleged incident. The new suit would be filed against the late lawyer’s estate executors.

In related news, Brown finds himself on the other end of the stick in a new lawsuit by a costume designer. According to legal documents, Perry L. White is suing Brown for $10,000 in clothes he designed for the singer’s latest tour, Heartbreak On a Full Moon.

White claims Brown “has not paid me for wardrobe/clothing that I designed plus made for his tour.” He also claimed to have “contracts and receipts” to back up his lawsuit.

The designer has worked with celebrities like Queen Latifah and Macy Grey, and has also designed outfits for Prince, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and LL Cool J.