Alessia Cara Tributes Destiny’s Child With Medley Performance

When you speak about new artists, Alessia Cara should always be in the conversation. Yes, she’s that good!

During a recent visit to SiriusXM studios, the talented singer, songwriter, and musician wowed viewers by performing several songs.

During her set, Alessia paid tribute to Destiny’s Child by performing a medley of their hits including “Say My Name,” “Bills Bills Bills,” “Survivor,” “Bootylicious,” and “Emotion.” She also delivered a heartfelt rendition of her single, “Trust my Lonely,” lifted from her latest album, ‘The Pains of Growing.’

Alessia released ‘The Pains of Growing’ on Nov. 30th. The project follows 2015’s ‘Know-It-All,’ and themes around the 22-years-old stance on being a positive voice for young people. This body of work exudes confidence and inner strength while her artistry has matured to new heights. Cara is in a lane of her own!

“Some­times you kind of feel like you’re drowning and you feel like you’re not ready for the roles life throws at you so this was my way of symbolizing it in an artistic way.”

Check out the performances below:

WATCH ALESSIA CARA PERFORM “TRUST MY LONELY” ON SIRIUSXM