New Video: Marc E. Bassy – “Treat Me So Bad”

To extend the reach of his new project, multi-platinum Pop/R&B artist Marc E. Bassy debuts the music video for his single, “Treat Me So Bad.” The song appears on his latest EP, ‘Postmodern Depression.’

From a visual perspective, the clip is a black and white piece of cinematic art. Incorporating small bits of color, it gives seduction and features of introspective thought; which really compliments the song. “Treat Me S Bad” discusses how inadequate treatment from a partner is sometimes the exact thing that makes a person stary. Essentially meaning that some people enjoy the torture or don’t know anything else.

“Treat Me So Bad” follows behind the success of Bassy’s last single “Love Her Too,” which featured Bay-area rapper G-Eazy. The two were able to perform the song live on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

