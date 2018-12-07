Dani Darling Navigates The New Rules of Modern Love In ‘2:22’ Video

Michigan’s lo-fi soul newcomer Dani Darling (aka Soul Galaxy Girl) released her debut single “2:22” at the start of this month. Now, we get the song’s official music video. Directed by KaiCy, the video was recently selected to be screened at the upcoming A2 Tech Film Showcase on January 18th, 2019 at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Dani Darling said in an email that “2:22 is about a lonely girl’s search for meaning. Though we’ve begun to turn inward as a society, and we live our lives in this digital realm, we still look for an anchor. That something, or someone, that feels real to us. Regardless of whether it actually is. Our feelings and perceptions can legitimize anything, even a phantom love affair.”

“2:22” will appear on Dani’s forthcoming debut EP Nocturne, and can be streamed or purchased here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>