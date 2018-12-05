Teenear Spotlights Young Love in ‘Need Your Love’ Video

Miami-based rising R&B songstress Teenear continues to heighten her buzz; this time around she unwraps a vibrant music video for her new single, “Need Your Love.”

In the Damian Fyffe-directed clip, the Slip-N-Slide singer gives us 90’s nostalgia with her picture-perfect love story on a college campus, but it all turned out to be a daydream.

“I loved doing this video because it shows a fun, yet vulnerable side of me portraying a young college student daydreaming about being happily in love with a guy I literally bumped into on campus,” says Teenear. “With this video, I stepped out of my comfort zone and incorporated more acting to visually depict that new “in love” feeling. I had so much fun working again with director Damian Fyffe who really helped to make the vision of the song come to life. I believe a lot of people can relate to wanting love like this and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The song itself features the essence of 90’s R&B as Teenear delivers lush and passion-filled lyrics.

As the Miami-native continues to carve a lane of her own creating a fresh new sound, Teenear is poised to be a leader in the resurgence of R&B with a twist of Pop.

