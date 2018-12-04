Jane Handcock Sings About a Real One on “My Ni*ga”

Bay Area songstress Jane Handcock sings about her better days in the music video for her latest single, “My Nigga.”

On the catchy record, Jane delivers stunning vocals about real love, the kind that makes you shine from the inside out. “Take me, don’t break me/ Glow me up, don’t stress me out/ See my self-esteem is better/ since you came in, without a doubt,” she proclaims.

As the protégé of multi-Grammy winner Raphael Saadiq (the producer behind her early mixtapes), the talented Ms. Handcock has already written hit lyrics for the likes of Adrian Marcel, Kelly Rowland, and Ma$e. But now her recent singles like “647” and “Woopty Woop” are leaving a lasting impression on everyone who experiences them, and this latest visual is even more fuel for her rise to stardom.

“I was raised to believe that you never talk about what you haven’t been through and I’ve taken that belief subconsciously into my music,” Jane previously stated about her musical style and inspiration. “I don’t write about things I haven’t been through, so even when I’m writing for somebody else, I tap into them FOR REAL.”