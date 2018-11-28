Tamar Braxton re-ignites the flame under her 2017 album, The Bluebird of Happiness, by releasing a music video for the song, “Wanna Love You Boy.”

Produced by Yonni and penned by Eric Bellinger, “Wanna Love You Boy” draws inspiration from Robin Thicke and Pharrell’s hit collaboration “Wanna Love U Girl.”

In the accompanying visual, which gives us 90’s nostalgia, Tamar hangs with her girls while a bunch of dudes looks to lock them down. The clip is vibrant and includes, dancing, twerking, dominos, and more.

Tamar released her fifth and alleged final studio album, The Bluebird of Happiness, in September 2017. Other previously released singles from the project include “My Man” followed by “Blind” and then “The Makings of You.”

She spoke out boldly about her career, being independent, and R&B recently via an open letter on Instagram:

There is no label. No manager. Just what I believe in. You. My Tamartianfriends who believed in me from the very start. I’ve spent my own money, time, favors, and hometown friends to put together something so AMAZING for you all. This is where i am from!!! #DMV I’m proud of that!! It’s so much talent and brilliance, I wanted to share it with the world……I don’t know what is going on with R&B…. and it’s so HARD for people to take me seriously after my business and personal split. But just like I got here… my hard work and my non willingness to NEVER quit remains!!! ….all I know is that more is to come. This is just the beginning. I’ve felt love, lost love and am so grateful and lucky to have found it again. That there says that R& B isn’t dead!! Neither is your DREAM!! It remains as long as YOU believe in it💕Join me at my 2 special shows to understand fully Dec28-NYC Dec29- DCHoward theatre #iamthebluebirdofhappiness

In related news, Tamar made hot topics this week after a video she uploaded to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 23 had people thinking she was sick. Many followers chimed in about her weight, which she opened up about recently. After giving birth to her now 5-year-old son, Logan, in 2013, she told Blitz how she managed to slim down.

“I’m on a morsel diet,” she said. “Food and I broke up because the whole time I was pregnant I indulged in whatever I chose.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>