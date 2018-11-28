Prince’s estate is bringing arts to Minnesota students.

The Late music icon’s estate has partnered the local school district to launch a new art program.

Prince’s Paisley Park was turned into a museum following the singer’s death in 2016, and now estate executives have decided to give local students the opportunity to tour the private compound for free and enjoy a number of other music experiences as part of the deal with Minneapolis Public Schools leaders.

The initiative, launched with officials at the Fine Arts Interdisciplinary Resource (FAIR) School, is aimed at inspiring future generations of musicians, reports Rolling Stone.

“Prince constantly pushed himself to reach new heights and taught others to expect the same from themselves,” Paisley Park tour manager Mitch Maguire shares in a statement issued to local outlet KARE. “He was a passionate advocate of music education and its ability to inspire children and adults alike, and we look forward to fulfilling this tenet through our work with MPS.”

This is definitely awesome for these kids!