Meagan de Lima Bares Her Soul in “Unfold Me” Video

Oakville, Ontario R&B songstress Meagan de Lima bares her soul in the music video for her latest single, “Unfold Me.”

“Unfold Me” is backed by glowing acoustic guitar melodies, later joined by a smooth bass and finger snaps. Meagan’s breathtaking and emotion-filled vocals compliment the track’s sonics making for an exhilarating listening experience.

“It is intended to be a soulful, intimate and raw song that describes what it feels like to fall in love when your guard has been up for a while,” states Meagan. “I feel like a lot of people can relate to that feeling. It has been very rewarding seeing this song come to life.”

The beautiful visual compliments the rawness of Megan’s lyrics and her new sense of trust and free-spirit as she wears a nightgown, at times brandishing an acoustic guitar, showing us that her guard is down.

The only way you will receive real love is if you completely let it in, and Meagan is showing us her way! Kudos

Watch the charming video for “Unfold Me” below:

