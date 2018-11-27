LeA Robinson Gives Us The R&B ‘Gin N Juice’ With ‘Sorry’ Video

Englewood, New Jersey songstress LeA Robinson draws inspiration from Snoop Dogg’s classic “Gin N Juice” for her new video, “Sorry.”

As a young artist coming into her own, LeA discussed the meaning behind the bold lyrics with Vibe.com for the video’s premiere: “This song really came about when I got tired of apologizing for being great as a human being and as an artist.”

LeA’s latest album, Broken Girl, is available on all digital platforms worldwide here, and she is currently prepping an acoustic mixtape, due out soon.

Watch the video for “Sorry” below:

Follow LeA Robinson:

http://instagram.com/TheLeARobinson

http://facebook.com/iAmLeARobinson