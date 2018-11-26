Olivia O’brien Drops Sexy Music Video For New Song ‘Care Less More’

Cali-based singer and song­-writer Olivia O’brien brings so heat to the camera lenses in her music video for her latest release, “Care Less More.”

In the Andrew Sandler directed visual, the rising R&B/Pop songstress shows off a more sensual side as she rocks boy shorts and a tank while playing the role of a sexy side chick. Her co-star is seen in boxers as they act out the song’s enticing lyrics, incorporating choreography throughout the ordeal.

About the music video, Olivia states, “I’m so excited that the music video for “Care Less More” is finally out!!!!! This is the first time I have done choreography for one of my songs, even though it’s pretty minimal in terms of choreo. I was a dancer for most of my life, so it was cool to go back to my roots a little bit. I also worked with Andrew Sandler again on this, which was great because I already knew I’d get along well and feel comfortable with him and his crew. This video means a lot to me, I really had to step out of my comfort zone and push myself to not be afraid of failing. I hope you guys like it as much as I do!”

The nostalgic 90s inspired “Care Less More” serves as the third song in a series of new music that has arrived from Olivia this fall via Island Records.

After gaining massive success with the release of “i hate u i love u,” her RIAA triple-platinum, self-composed smash collaboration with gnash, Olivia set out to prove that she is indeed a rising pop star to be reckoned with. The song became a Top 5 hit in the U.S. where it is certified RIAA triple-platinum, #1 in Australia (double-platinum), Top 10 UK (platinum), and Top 5 on iTunes in more than 50 markets.