Australian singer/songwriter Arlene Zelina drops off the emotionally-rich new single, “Dream Of Me,” produced by Adrian Alvarado, and inspired by conversations with some of her best friends.

“We got into a discussion about being a single woman and what that means. We ended up getting into a whole conversation about self-exploration and the concept of love and lust – that sometimes it’s ok to not fall in love but instead indulge in the feeling of lust,” Arlene explains. “That was what inspired the song. I really just wanted this to feel empowering to women, to have freedom of expression, to explore sexuality and imagination on their own terms, and to be confident and proud of who they are and who they want to be.”

Zelina gained popularity after releasing several covers on Youtube. Her cover of Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” has racked up 14 million views, and that number is still growing. She has over 230,000 followers across all her social media platforms and has captured the attention of several international celebrities including Ryan Seacrest, Jason Derulo, and Ellen DeGeneres. Additionally, she has been featured on EllenTube.com by Ellen DeGeneres, on RyanSeacrest.com, and as a spotlight artist on Youtube.com. Zelina was previously signed to Future History, Jason Derulo’s record label. She continues to work with award-winning producers and musicians who have worked with pop icons including Selena Gomez, John Legend, Mary J Blige, Fifth Harmony, and more.

Listen to “Dream Of Me” below and stay tuned for more original material over the coming months and into the new year.