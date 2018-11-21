Hamilton Park Lives Their Best Life in “Strobe Lights” Video

R&B trio Hamilton Park released their latest single “Strobe Lights.” Available on all streaming platforms, “Strobe Lights” is the 3rd official single off their EP “It Was Necessary.”

The song describes an exciting night out that leads up to an amazing time in the bedroom. Produced by Multi-Platinum & Grammy Winning producer John “SK” Mcgee, “Strobe Lights” conveys a smooth, captivating vibe. Mcgee is credited for creating songs for Trey Songz, Future, Chris Brown, and Kevin Gates.

Hamilton Park consists of group members Markus Free, Anthony Dorsey, and Chris Voice. An Atlanta-based group, the trio released their latest EP, “It Was Necessary,” earlier this year.

Directed by Clark Atlanta University student Daryus Hawkins and executive produced by Joy Young of J.Couture Productions, the visuals create a warm and mysterious experience with smoke, lights, and shadows.

