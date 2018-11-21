Men, please pay attention!

Chicago, Illinois R&B artist Ebonique wants her man to know how much work she puts into getting ready for him, just so he can mess it all up or for a better term, have his way.

In the music video for her latest single, “Lipstick,” the sexy singer, songwriter, and model dazzles in a stunning blue dress as she proclaims, “makeup done, high heels on, blue dress on, diamond studs, fur coat on, lipstick on, I put these on so you can take them off.”

The clip gives a timeline of Eb’s preparation process, giving men a more in-depth look into the process of a woman. Us men hate when women are late, but if it looks this good after, we’ll get over it.

As for “Lipstick,” the single is buttery and intoxicating as Eboniqie delivers blissful and mesmerizing vocals.

Ebonique grew up listening to greats like Stevie Wonder, Queen, Janet Jackson, Etta James, The Beatles, and Prince, who all helped her develop a love for a range of eclectic music and style.

In 2014, Ebonique released her first EP, Cruisin’, on iTunes which is a compilation of songs inspired by 80s and 90s pop and R&B. Following her debut EP, she embarked on a 4 month performance tour in China, followed by performance circuits in Los Angeles from 2015-2018, hitting spots such as The Peppermint Club, Universal City Walk, The Hotel Cafe, Sayers Club and The House of Blues on Sunset.

