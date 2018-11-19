Get You Some! Iman Europe’s “Blessing” Makes Black Love Feel So Good

Los Angeles, California Soul/R&B artist Iman Europe is bringing awareness to black love, and we’re here for it.

In the Topshelf Company-directed music video for her sultry single, “Blessings,” the singer and songwriter give her lyrics life as she brings fans into her personal aura of love. She is accompanied by artist/model Rashad Isaiah, and the two do a fabulous job of portraying intimacy, connection, and the blessing of melanin.

With so much negativity surrounding black love, especially in this social media-driven society, it’s great to see the positives highlighted. And for Iman, positive means being yourself and having a partner who respects you for you and not for what they think you should be. That’s how true love matures into longevity!

This theme of black love is what you can expect on Iman’s debut album, released on September 25, 2018. The project features contributions from SiR, Ill Camille, Wayne Valentine and more.

“Blessing” was also featured on Insecure’s Spotify playlist and was recorded and premiered by Red Bull Music Academy. Often compared to the likes of Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, and Lauryn Hill, Iman Europe is an artist with timeless aesthetic value.

Watch blessings below and purchase here!

Check out a few more photos from the video shoot.