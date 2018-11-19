Island Prolific/Atlantic Records recording artist, Ayanis recently released her debut EP, ‘Direction.’

Accompanying the project is the charming and heartwarming music video for her latest release, “Wait A Minute,” which includes a special guest appearance from singer/actor Mack Wilds. In the bubbly clip, Ayanis and Mack make eye contact while passing each other in the hallway of the building where they live, and it turns out to be one of those gushy, love at first sight moment. After returning to her apartment, the R&B beauty drifts off into a world of what ifs, and in her head, she could envision the good times they would have together. Fast-forward to the end, it looks like her fantasy will come to life after Mack shows up at her door with a piece of laundry that fell from her basket. This is definitely one of those visuals that makes you feel happy inside.

The EP also featured the singles “Awh Yeh” and “F.I.Y.T. (Fuck Is You Thinking).”

Ayanis recently wrapped the “Access Granted: HBCU Tour” presented by Atlantic Records and Live Nation Urban. She joined labelmates Bri Steves, RecoHavoc and K’ron while visiting select Historically Black Colleges and Universities along the east coast.

The Texas-born and Atlanta-raised singer and dancer began singing in church choirs and did youth beauty pageants before ultimately deciding at a young age that she wanted to be a professional entertainer. She went on to enroll at Georgia State University majoring in Public Relations and Journalism while still working towards her dreams of being an artist. Ayanis eventually went on to catch the ears of industry notables and later inked her deal with Island Prolific/Atlantic Records.