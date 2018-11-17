Alexus Rose Releases ‘Don’t Let Me’ Music Video

R&B artist Alexus Rose drops off an easy-breezy music video for her sultry new single, “Don’t Let Me.”

In the clip, the Brooklyn born and raised songstress spends time with her hunky lover at the beach while delivering emotion-filled and eargasmic vocals over island-infused production.

“What if I let go, and give you the control? / Would you like that?” Alexus professes to her Beau.

As a budding artist born and raised in Brooklyn to parents from Grenada, her family played a role in fostering her interest in music. She started creating music at a young age and even recorded her first song as a teen. Alexus has been compared to alternative R&B sensation SZA and rightly so, the two talents share an affinity for soulful singing with sex appeal.

Alexus burst onto the scene with 23, the breakout album that included single “Left Out.” Alexus’ appeal extends to industry professionals like producer Ricky Blaze who helped launch her career by being a mentor and collaborator. She’s been in the studio and has plans to release several new tracks and is currently working on several collaborative projects.