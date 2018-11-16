Beyonce has severed ties with retailer Topshop over sexual harassment, racism, and bullying accusation by its leader Philip Green.

Last month, Green was named in an injunction against Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper after allegedly trying to stop a story from running that claimed he sexually harassed and racially abused staff.

Topshop owns fifty percent of Beyonce’s Ivy Park athletic streetwear brand, and after criticism from fans, her team has confirmed the superstar has bought out the shamed tycoon’s share of the business and cut ties with him.

“After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100 percent of the Ivy Park brand,” a representative of her management company Parkwood Entertainment told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper. They added that Topshop will fulfill customers’ existing orders. For the moment, the activewear line is still available to buy in store and via the company’s website.

Beyonce launched the Ivy Park line in 2016, two years after she helped Philip open Topshop’s flagship New York store.

“I could not think of a better partner as I continue to grow the Parkwood business,” the 37-year-old mogul said in a statement at the time. “I have always loved Topshop for their fashion credentials and forward thinking.”