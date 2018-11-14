Shenna Yearns For Human Connection In ‘Conversation’ Video

Did Pop/Soul singer Shenna get her wish? With technology and social media degrading our ability to develop real-life interpersonal connections, the songstress hits the open road in the music video for her latest single, “Conversations,” leaving the distractions behind for some quality time with her lover. Or so she makes us assume as it seems hard to escape technology.

“I wanted this video to have an old school vibe with a present day meaning behind it,” Shenna says about the clip. “I feel that people are so distracted by the media and technology that we are not having real face-to-face conversations anymore because of the many distractions around us. The guy’s point of view in this story has static and is blurred out because he’s actually a TV which is the symbol of someone distracted by technology.”

“I wrote this song because I feel that a lot of times people avoid telling someone they care about the truth, afraid they will hurt them but in reality it’s hurting both sides by not having a real, personal conversation to hash out problems,” she says.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shenna Somsmieh, known by her stage name Shenna, is a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, co-producer, and model who, since the age of seven, has performed in front of thousands across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Hailing from Woodbridge, Virginia, Shenna’s received some heavy airplay in the U.S and in several countries around the world including Poland, Australia, Ghana, and the U.K. Several of her records (including two from her debut album Made Of Gold) are featured on the 2016 season of Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club (“You Can’t Sit With Us,” “Made Of Gold,” “So Love”), MTV’s Teen Mom OG (“Control”), MTV’s Finding Carter (“Take Your Time”), and Netflix’s film Miss Stevens (“Made Of Gold”). Shenna’s debut EP, Dream In Color, held the number one spot on Bandcamp in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia market for several months.

Stream/purchase “Conversation” here: https://fanlink.to/6N7