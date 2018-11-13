Daley Releases ‘Second to None’ Video

Daley keeps things simple in the music video for his single, “Second to None,” the latest offering from his album, Spectrum.

In the dimly-lit clip, backed by green neon lights, the UK R&B/Soul singer is seen seated on a stool as he vocally entices viewers by bringing every note of his thought-provoking lyrics to life.

Following the August (2018) offering, “Careless,” featuring Chiiild, ‘Second to None’ proves to be another rousing showcase of the artist’s glowing vocals and sultry delivery.

Daley recently launched “The Spectrum Unplugged Tour,” which will make stops several major cities before wrapping on December 2nd in Los Angeles.