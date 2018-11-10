‘Empire’ Singer and Actress Serayah Drops ‘Lost & Found’ Video

Singer/Actress Serayah of FOX TV’s hit show ‘Empire’ returns with a breezy music video for her latest single, “Lost & Found.”

On the track, the talented songstress delivers lush and glowing vocals about her state of mind, citing that she’s not bothered by irrelevant things around her. The accompanying visual expands on her freeing vibe as she is seen recording music, celebrating with friends, and enjoying the California beach weather.

“I don’t even got the time to be bothered with / Too busy on my grind, I might have to snip-snip / A few of you,” she soulfully declares.

Best known for break out role as ‘Tiana Brown’ on hit series “Empire” currently wrapped its fourth successful season as a top-rated Drama on Fox, Serayah is not only a talented, beautiful and intelligent actress, she’s also an accomplished singer. Her single “Driving Me,” released in August of 2017, was an independent hit that the producers of Freeform’s hit show “Grown-ish” staring Yara Shahidi, picked up the song and featured it prominently in an episode. Serayah recently dropped a new fan single titled “You Told Me” on March 1, 2018, a single titled “GTTM (Going Through The Motions)” on April 6th, 2018 and a single titled “Addicted,” on April 27th, 2018.

